Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday as commodities feel pressure

A strong dollar and moves by Chinese regulators put pressure on commodity prices overnight, and sentiment remains fragile

18 June 2021 - 07:18 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday morning, amid some eye-catching moves for commodity prices overnight, with investors still jittery after the US Federal Reserve’s unexpected shift in tone earlier this week.

The Fed brought forward its projections for interest rate hikes and inflation on Wednesday, giving a lift to the dollar, and putting some pressure on global commodities priced in this currency.

Chinese authorities also rattled investors this week as it hits out at “speculators” in the market it blames for elevated commodity prices. The country also announced it would be releasing reserves of metals including copper, aluminium and nickel.

“So there can be no doubt that the froth has well and truly been blown off many commodity market, yet if the global [growth] reflation trade is still very much intact, it is hard to envisage that commodity prices overall are not going to remain strong as we go through the second half of 2021 and into 2022,” said National Australia Bank analyst Ray Attrill in a note.

“Remember too, China will need a lot of commodities to service this demand from the rest of the world,” he said.

In early trade on Friday the Shanghai Composite was down 0.49% and Japan's Nikkei 0.1%, while the Hang Seng had added 0.53%.

Tencent, which can give direction to the JSE via the Naspers stable, had added 0.75%.

Gold was up 0.86% to $1,786.82/oz, recovering from a 2.3% slump on Thursday. Platinum was 2.04% firmer at $1,075.24/oz, having crashed 5.5% in the previous session — its worst one-day loss since March 2020.

Brent crude was 0.64% weaker at $72.50 a barrel, extending a 1.1% loss on Thursday.

The rand was 0.21% firmer at R14.07/$, having lost more than 2% since Tuesday.

There is little on the local corporate and economic calendar on Friday, and focus may stay offshore.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand wilts on Fed’s surprise hawkish signals

Fed surprises by signalling an earlier-than-expected increase in its interest rates
Markets
3 hours ago

Market data — June 17 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls on Fed’s hawkish surprise

Metals and banks fell the most on the day, with the bank index having its worst one-day drop since March 29 2021
Markets
13 hours ago

Oil prices dip on resurgent dollar

Losses limited by drop in US crude stockpile and forecasts of pick-up in demand in second half of the year
Markets
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand steadies after biggest drop in four months
Markets
2.
Rand wilts on Fed’s surprise hawkish signals
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls on Fed’s hawkish surprise
Markets
4.
Market data — June 16 2021
Markets
5.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday as ...
Markets

Related Articles

BRIAN KANTOR: Uncle Sam saved his economy while our Bank blundered

Opinion / Columnists

Rand steadies after biggest drop in four months

Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Sino BioPharm

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.