WATCH: Stock pick — Sino BioPharm

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

17 June 2021 - 08:38 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRISTOPHE MORIN
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Sino BioPharm as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick this evening is China’s answer to Johnson & Johnson and perhaps Pfizer,  it’s a company called Sino BioPharm, it is a beneficiary of Covid in the review mirror but perhaps more importantly for viewers, the next 12 months they are looking to put online 33 new blockbuster drugs.”

WATCH: Stock pick — Investec emerging markets structured product

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
2 days ago

JSE likely to be choppy in line with world markets

Mining stocks are likely to move lower amid weaker commodity prices
2 days ago

Global stocks at fresh highs before Fed meeting

Respondents in Bank of America survey see price pressure as temporary
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens on prospect of tighter restrictions

All share index falls the most in almost two weeks, with miners and banks hit hardest
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as markets await US Fed decision

Retailers led the gains on the JSE, while miners fared worst on the day
2 days ago
