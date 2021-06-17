Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sino BioPharm
17 June 2021 - 08:38
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Sino BioPharm as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick this evening is China’s answer to Johnson & Johnson and perhaps Pfizer, it’s a company called Sino BioPharm, it is a beneficiary of Covid in the review mirror but perhaps more importantly for viewers, the next 12 months they are looking to put online 33 new blockbuster drugs.”
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
