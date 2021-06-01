Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
01 June 2021 - 09:34
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going for Naspers, I think the share has been heavily sold off, I think post this corporate action, you can expect to see a big recovery in that share price, so it’s one to watch.”
Or listen to the full audio:
