Markets

Market data — May 27 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

27 May 2021 - 22:42
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates 

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand races to highest in nearly two years as US ...
Markets
2.
Oil prices slip as worry about demand offsets ...
Markets
3.
JSE extends gains, powered by resource stocks
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks — offshore and Barloworld
Markets
5.
Rebounding dollar takes the shine off gold
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.