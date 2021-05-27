Market data — May 27 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
ILO recognises that Palestinians suffer under a system as reprehensible as SA's former apartheid system, and a two-state solution is the only way forward
Parliament approves a 0% salary adjustment, citing state’s wage bill and impact of Covid-19 on the economy
Legal advice halts governing party from taking disciplinary steps against its secretary-general
The move follows a judge’s rejection of a proposal to resolve future claims that Bayer product Roundup causes cancer
Ekurhuleni MMC for finance Nkosindiphile Xhakaza talks to Business Day TV about how Covid-19 has affected spending priorities
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by William Mzimba, Chief Officer of Vodacom Business
Regional leaders agree to bolster Mozambique’s defence force, enhance border security and target sources of militants’ funding
Their victory over rivals still not enough to qualify for Caf Champions League but they have a chance
The M4 Convertible promises a hair-ruffling high-performance experience
