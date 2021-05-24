Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE miners fall on Chinese regulation threat Commodities were under some pressure earlier on Monday after China stepped up its fight against soaring prices BL PREMIUM

Miners suffered the biggest losses on the JSE amid China's announcement of tightening regulations, while global markets were mixed, with inflation concerns still remaining the central theme.

Commodities were under some pressure earlier on Monday after China stepped up its fight against soaring prices, summoning top executives to a meeting that threatened severe punishment for violations ranging from excessive speculation to spreading fake news...