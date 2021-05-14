WATCH: The week in review

Markets

Michael Avery is joined by a panel for a review of the week’s local and global markets

14 May 2021 - 15:45 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GALINA PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/GALINA PESHKOVA

Japanese shares led a rebound in Asian markets on Friday, building on the lead from investors on Wall Street snapping up stocks that would benefit most from an economic recovery. The rally interrupted a three-day rout for stocks globally, as market jitters over accelerating US inflation were calmed by Federal Reserve officials reiterating that price pressures from the reopening of the economy would prove transitory.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin recovered to just below $50,000 on Friday, after plunging to a two-and-a-half-month low of $45,700 in the previous session, when a media report of a regulatory probe into crypto exchange Binance added to pressure from Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s reversing his stance on accepting the digital currency.

To review the week that was, Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; and Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at North West University.

Michael Avery is joined by a panel for a review on this week's local and global markets

Oil changes course, rising as markets improve

Colonial Pipeline said late on Thursday it had restarted its entire pipeline system and had begun deliveries in all of its markets
3 hours ago

JSE could have rough session with US inflation worries putting markets on edge

Higher interest rates in the US have the potential to suck capital from emerging markets
1 day ago

JSE could benefit from Asian market recovery on Friday as inflation concerns moderate

Wall Street and Asian markets have bounced back after severe pressure on Wednesday, when data showed US inflation was at a 13-year high in April
9 hours ago

Sygnia lists emerging markets ETF, cracks nod for A2X Markets

Asset manager’s latest fund aims to track the performance of the related MSCI index
5 hours ago

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Buy high, sell low

Companies are buying back shares at a time when prices in the US are at record levels
1 day ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.