WATCH: Stock pick — RMH Properties

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose RMH as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick this evening is RMH Properties, it is a counter that this week took quite a significant dive in price, following a special dividend yesterday of 80c. It is a Reit [real estate investment trust], but unlike many Reits in SA, it operates with a slightly different model, whereby they align themselves with the best to be property developers and then monetise those properties.”