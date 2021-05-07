Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — RMH Properties
07 May 2021 - 09:01
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose RMH as his stock pick of the day.
“My stock pick this evening is RMH Properties, it is a counter that this week took quite a significant dive in price, following a special dividend yesterday of 80c. It is a Reit [real estate investment trust], but unlike many Reits in SA, it operates with a slightly different model, whereby they align themselves with the best to be property developers and then monetise those properties.”
Or listen to the full audio:
