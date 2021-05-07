Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — RMH Properties

Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

07 May 2021 - 09:01 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Steven Schultz from Momentum chose RMH as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick this evening is RMH Properties, it is a counter that this week took quite a significant dive in price, following a special dividend yesterday of 80c. It is a Reit [real estate investment trust], but unlike many Reits in SA, it operates with a slightly different model, whereby they align themselves with the best to be property developers and then monetise those properties.”

Or listen to the full audio:

