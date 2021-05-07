Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand firms further ahead of Moody’s statement The all share gained 1.35% to 68,519 points and the top 40 1.41% BL PREMIUM

The rand tested R14/$ for the first time since January 2020, coming within a few cents of the important level, while ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service is scheduled to release its latest review of SA’s credit rating later on Friday.

Moody’s has SA on a Ba2 rating, which is two notches into junk status, with a negative outlook. Most analysts expect no change from Moody’s, and therefore little effect on markets...