Oil slips on surprise US crude inventory fall

A rampant Covid-19 in India is also weighing on market sentiment and oil demand

06 May 2021 - 12:13 Ahmad Ghaddar
London — Oil prices slipped after earlier gains on Thursday, weighed by rising Covid-19 infections in India and elsewhere, and despite a much sharper than expected fall in US crude inventories.

Brent crude oil futures fell by 28c, or 0.4%, to $68.68 a barrel by 9.39am GMT, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude futures lost 31c, or 0.5%, to $65.32 a barrel.

Both benchmarks hit their highest since mid-March on Wednesday, before retreating to end little changed after two days of gains.

Hopes that India’s deadly second wave was about to peak were swept away on Thursday as it posted record daily infections and deaths and as the virus spread from cities to villages across the world’s second-most populous nation.

“The record numbers of new infections in India have been making the headlines and fueling fears that demand may recover more slowly,” Commerzbank said.

At the same time, easing restrictions in Europe and falling US crude inventories lent prices support.

“As the rollout of vaccines continues and a pent-up summer driving season continues to be manifested, this trend should accelerate, keeping demand for motor fuels robust and boosting market confidence in the recovery story,” analysts from Citi said in a note.

US crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refining output rose and exports surged, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 8-million barrels to 485.1-million barrels in the week to April 30, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3-million barrel drop.

This fall was chiefly due to “a massive fall in net crude oil imports to about 1.3-million barrels per day, their lowest level in at least 40 years”, Commerzbank said.

It added that petrol demand in the world’s largest oil importer has proved disappointing, with stocks rising slightly last week.

