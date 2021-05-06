Markets JSE gains amid prospects of economic recovery Stocks are rising after solid economic data this week, one analyst says BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors weighed up the prospects of economic recovery against the threat of Covid-19 in some countries.

Investors have welcomed the lifting of restrictions in some countries. In Europe, the British prime minister said the country’s lockdown rules were to be scrapped in seven weeks’ time, while in the US, economic activity is booming as restrictions in major cities are lifted. ..