WATCH: Covid-19 share shoot-out, US edition

Michael Avery and his panel of experts discuss their stock picks to access the US market

29 April 2021 - 15:08 Business Day TV
The New York Stock Exchange. Picture: REUTERS

We’re in the midst of US earnings season, so the focus is on US listed investment instruments. Offshore assets are a critical component of a balanced investment portfolio. The reasons are straightforward. Investing internationally provides diversification and access to companies and industries you can’t find locally.

SA is but a tiny market accounting for a mere 1% of global GDP — offshore investments give investors access to opportunities in the other 99%. US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments came before US President Joe Biden’s unveiling of a sweeping package for families and education in his first speech to Congress.

Biden’s speech hit the high points — big infrastructure spend, climate action and vaccines. The Fed remains dovish, so all still very supportive for risk assets.

Michael Avery spoke to Caroline Cremen, CFA, portfolio manager at Adviceworx; Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital Advisors; and Iva Madjarova, Sygnia’s head of investment consulting and Itrix, about their picks to access the US market.

Market data — April 28 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
18 hours ago

Why the housing market is steaming ahead

SA’s housing market appears to be steaming ahead thanks to low interest rates and demand for more work-from-home comfort. How long will it last?
12 hours ago

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers.
20 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer ahead of US Fed minutes

Listed property, banks and financials performed best on the day, gaining 3.05%, 2.27% and 1.5%, respectively
22 hours ago

WATCH: How global inflation fears have spooked the bond market

RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about what is happening in the fixed-income space
7 hours ago

