Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Covid-19 share shoot-out, US edition
Michael Avery and his panel of experts discuss their stock picks to access the US market
We’re in the midst of US earnings season, so the focus is on US listed investment instruments. Offshore assets are a critical component of a balanced investment portfolio. The reasons are straightforward. Investing internationally provides diversification and access to companies and industries you can’t find locally.
SA is but a tiny market accounting for a mere 1% of global GDP — offshore investments give investors access to opportunities in the other 99%. US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments came before US President Joe Biden’s unveiling of a sweeping package for families and education in his first speech to Congress.
Biden’s speech hit the high points — big infrastructure spend, climate action and vaccines. The Fed remains dovish, so all still very supportive for risk assets.
Michael Avery spoke to Caroline Cremen, CFA, portfolio manager at Adviceworx; Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital Advisors; and Iva Madjarova, Sygnia’s head of investment consulting and Itrix, about their picks to access the US market.
