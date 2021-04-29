Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — BAT
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
29 April 2021 - 09:10
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day.
“In terms of my stock pick, I do like British American Tobacco for the simple reason that it was hit hard recently on the back of the US and this whole menthol investigation into cigarettes. So the share price has come off in pound terms from £33 to £27-£28, and they came out with a statement today, declaring a dividend of 215 pence.”
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.