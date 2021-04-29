Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — BAT

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

29 April 2021 - 09:10 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Picture: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day.

“In terms of my stock pick, I do like British American Tobacco for the simple reason that it was hit hard recently on the back of the US and this whole menthol investigation into cigarettes. So the share price has come off in pound terms from £33 to £27-£28, and they came out with a statement today, declaring a dividend of 215 pence.”

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Pandemic stress-smoking offers some respite for Big Tobacco

While survey shows people are smoking more during the pandemic, global cigarette volumes remain on a downward trend
Opinion
5 days ago

JSE could battle to find direction amid patchy trading in Asia

Bourse has mostly traded weaker but underlying strength in the all-share remains intact
Markets
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Evolution Gaming and BAT

Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 week ago

MARKET WRAP: BAT and Absa lead JSE losses

All the major indices were under pressure on the day as a spike in Covid-19 in some countries weighed on global sentiment
Markets
1 week ago

Non-addictive nicotine levels in cigarettes would harm BAT share

The idea of cutting the amount of nicotine in cigarettes has been an albatross around the neck of BAT for years
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steel prices soar as global recovery drives iron ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer ahead of US Fed minutes
Markets
3.
Weaker dollar gives gold a lift as Fed remains ...
Markets
4.
JSE set for positive session as dovish Fed keeps ...
Markets
5.
Oil markets shrug off rising Covid-19 cases amid ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.