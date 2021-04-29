WATCH: Stock pick — BAT

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day.

“In terms of my stock pick, I do like British American Tobacco for the simple reason that it was hit hard recently on the back of the US and this whole menthol investigation into cigarettes. So the share price has come off in pound terms from £33 to £27-£28, and they came out with a statement today, declaring a dividend of 215 pence.”