Why the housing market is steaming ahead SA's housing market appears to be steaming ahead thanks to low interest rates and demand for more work-from-home comfort. How long will it last?

The continued buoyancy of the residential property market has caught even the most bullish market commentators off-guard.

The latest housing data suggests that last year’s mini-boom has gained further momentum in recent months. That’s in stark contrast to the general expectation earlier this year that the market was headed for a marked slowdown on the back of mounting job losses and pressure on household finances...