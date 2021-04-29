Markets

News Leader

WATCH: How global inflation fears have spooked the bond market

RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about what is happening in the fixed-income space

29 April 2021 - 09:54 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

Worry about rising inflation and the expectation of monetary policy tightening have weighed on global bond markets.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg for how this is affecting the local market.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

