WATCH: How global inflation fears have spooked the bond market
RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about what is happening in the fixed-income space
29 April 2021 - 09:54
Worry about rising inflation and the expectation of monetary policy tightening have weighed on global bond markets.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg for how this is affecting the local market.
Or listen to the full audio:
