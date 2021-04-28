Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer ahead of US Fed minutes Listed property, banks and financials performed best on the day, gaining 3.05%, 2.27% and 1.5%, respectively BL PREMIUM

The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Wednesday, with investors expecting that the US Federal Reserve will maintain its dovish stance when it releases the minutes of its latest federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting later in the day.

The JSE gained for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, pushed higher by banks, financials and listed property...