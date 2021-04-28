MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer ahead of US Fed minutes
Listed property, banks and financials performed best on the day, gaining 3.05%, 2.27% and 1.5%, respectively
28 April 2021 - 18:06
The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Wednesday, with investors expecting that the US Federal Reserve will maintain its dovish stance when it releases the minutes of its latest federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting later in the day.
The JSE gained for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, pushed higher by banks, financials and listed property...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now