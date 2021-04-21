MARKET WRAP: Miners and property stocks boost JSE gains
A rise in Covid-19 in some countries continues to pose a threat to the pace of economic recovery
21 April 2021 - 18:46
Miners and property shares led the JSE firmer on Wednesday, while global markets were mixed as investors weighed positive European corporate earnings against concerns over rising Covid-19 infections in Asia.
Global stocks have been under pressure so far this week with investors worried that the jump in Covid-19 cases in countries such as India and Canada could stall economic recovery...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now