MARKET WRAP: Miners and property stocks boost JSE gains A rise in Covid-19 in some countries continues to pose a threat to the pace of economic recovery

Miners and property shares led the JSE firmer on Wednesday, while global markets were mixed as investors weighed positive European corporate earnings against concerns over rising Covid-19 infections in Asia.

Global stocks have been under pressure so far this week with investors worried that the jump in Covid-19 cases in countries such as India and Canada could stall economic recovery...