WATCH: Stock pick — Alibaba

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

16 April 2021 - 10:02 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose Alibaba as his stock pick of the day.

“I’ve been looking at Alibaba; it is one of the stocks in our global equity portfolio. We’ve been looking to increase that holding of late, just largely on the back of the valuation where it is now.”

