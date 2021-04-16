Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Alibaba
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
16 April 2021 - 10:02
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose Alibaba as his stock pick of the day.
“I’ve been looking at Alibaba; it is one of the stocks in our global equity portfolio. We’ve been looking to increase that holding of late, just largely on the back of the valuation where it is now.”
