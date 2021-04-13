Markets MARKET WRAP: Mining production data gives JSE a fillip Upbeat trade data from China boosted some global markets on the day BL PREMIUM

Miners boosted gains on the JSE as better-than-expected production data in the sector pointed to a recovery after it took a significant hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data from Stats SA released on Tuesday showed that mining output posted its first annual gain in a year in February, rising 0.8% year on year, after a revised 8.4% (from 6.2%) contraction the previous month. The median estimate of five analysts polled by Bloomberg was for a contraction of 3%...