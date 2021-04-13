MARKET WRAP: Mining production data gives JSE a fillip
Upbeat trade data from China boosted some global markets on the day
13 April 2021 - 18:35
Miners boosted gains on the JSE as better-than-expected production data in the sector pointed to a recovery after it took a significant hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Data from Stats SA released on Tuesday showed that mining output posted its first annual gain in a year in February, rising 0.8% year on year, after a revised 8.4% (from 6.2%) contraction the previous month. The median estimate of five analysts polled by Bloomberg was for a contraction of 3%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now