Markets JSE on track for biggest quarterly rise in nine months All share gained about 13% in the three months to March amid improved global economic outlook and vaccine rollouts BL PREMIUM

The JSE is poised for its best quarterly gain in about nine months, after a rollout of Covid-19 vaccines around the world fanned optimism of a quicker rebound in economic activity.

The JSE all share gained about 13% in the three months to March, though its performance earlier in March lost a bit of momentum...