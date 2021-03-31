JSE on track for biggest quarterly rise in nine months
All share gained about 13% in the three months to March amid improved global economic outlook and vaccine rollouts
31 March 2021 - 08:18
The JSE is poised for its best quarterly gain in about nine months, after a rollout of Covid-19 vaccines around the world fanned optimism of a quicker rebound in economic activity.
The JSE all share gained about 13% in the three months to March, though its performance earlier in March lost a bit of momentum...
