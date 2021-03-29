MARKET WRAP: Banks and financials lead JSE to best level in two weeks
Data shows Chinese industrial profits surged 179% year on year in the first two months of 2021
29 March 2021 - 18:29
Banks led the JSE higher on Monday as investors welcomed positive Chinese economic data.
The banking index rose the most in more than seven weeks, pushing the local bourse to its best close in two weeks. ..
