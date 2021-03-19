WATCH: Stock picks — ARC and Standard Bank

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose ​African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Standard Bank.

Körner said: “African Rainbow Capital released its results today obviously they did a rights issue a while ago and a lot of people are critical of the valuations of Rain and TymeBank. TymeBank now has 2.7-million customers, Rain is doing well, so with a 50% discount to NAV [net asset value], I really like that financial services portfolio.”

Smit said: “I’m picking Standard Bank, they’re actually paying a little bit of a dividend and I think they’re still sitting at about a 30% discount to what they should be on the middle case scenario.”