Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — ARC and Standard Bank

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

19 March 2021 - 08:54 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/scyther5
Picture: 123RF/scyther5

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose ​African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Standard Bank.

Körner said: “African Rainbow Capital released its results today obviously they did a rights issue a while ago and a lot of people are critical of the valuations of Rain and TymeBank. TymeBank now has 2.7-million customers, Rain is doing well, so with a 50% discount to NAV [net asset value], I really like that financial services portfolio.”

Smit said: “I’m picking Standard Bank, they’re actually paying a little bit of a dividend and I think they’re still sitting at about a 30% discount to what they should be on the middle case scenario.”

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

African Rainbow Capital sees light at end of tunnel for portfolio

TymeBank, which is in its portfolio, is targeting reaching three-million customers by the end of March, ARC says
Companies
22 hours ago

ARC and Sanlam in talks to build African private equity champion

Patrice Motsepe's company is opening offices in various countries on the continent
Companies
15 hours ago

Nedbank joins Absa in holding on to final dividend, but is upbeat about its prospects

The bank has cited the threat of a resurgence in Covid-19 and the need to support clients as reasons to not pay dividends
Companies
2 days ago

Standard Bank aims to win African banking arms race, says CEO

Sim Tshabalala says Standard Bank is well positioned and will allocate more capital to building its African platform
Companies
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms on US Fed policy meeting ...
Markets
2.
Nasdaq tumbles 3% as treasury yields jump
Markets
3.
US 10-year treasury yield surges to 1.75% after ...
Markets
4.
Oil prices continue fall but analysts bullish ...
Markets
5.
Oil steadies amid new lockdowns in Europe
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.