Market data — March 18 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Prosecution authorities have all they need to proceed with a case of perjury, but nothing is happening
Probe by Special Investigating Unit and nine audit firms is under way
On the former bodyguard’s testimony that he drove Singh to the Gupta residence about 10 times, Singh denied he did so even once
Mauritius-based company says the board is not in a position to provide guidance on future distributions
Ratings agency raises estimate for SA's 2021 economic growth to 4.3% from 3.6% previously
Tech companies around the world have, in general, done well during the pandemic
European Medicines Agency says benefits of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine far outweighed any possible risks, prompting several states to resume dispensing the shots
The coach says opponents in Sunday’s match have a strong, diverse squad
Lwandiso Njara’s exhibition presents an ambiguous response to the question of what future cities and people could look like
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.