Optimism over Chinese data takes shine off gold

Metal erase early gains as the hope of a faster economic recovery gets a boost from better-than-expected Chinese industrial output data

15 March 2021 - 07:33 Asha Sistla
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Bengaluru — Gold prices erased early gains on Monday as the hope of a faster economic recovery got a boost from better-than-expected Chinese industrial output data, while a surge in US treasury yields kept bullion under pressure.

Spot gold was steady at $1,726.54/oz by 4.01am GMT, after rising as much as 0.4% earlier in the session. US gold futures were up 0.3% to $1,724.70.

“There’s the general dynamic where yields are keeping the trend for gold to the downside,” said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda, adding the gold market is technically bearish. "[Gold] bounced off really oversold levels, so we got some people just trying to buy the dip a little bit and take advantage of that. But, the short-term fluctuations tend to be aligned with the US dollar. No-one knows where the US dollar is really heading at this point in time.”

The dollar held firm, supported by a spike in benchmark treasury yields to more than one-year highs on continued US economic optimism after a $1.9-trillion recovery package was signed into law last week.

Encouraging growth data has also dampened the appeal of the safe-haven metal. Data earlier showed China’s industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations.

Gold prices fell to a nine-month low of $1,676.10 last week, pressured by accelerating bond yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Investors are now awaiting the US Federal Reserve meeting this week for direction on monetary policy.

“FOMC [Federal open market committee] meeting this week will be a key driver for the gold market. A strong show of dovish intent by [Fed chair Jerome] Powell and team could send treasury yields lower and lift gold prices higher,” Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank wrote in a note.

In other metals, silver rose 0.4% to $26.02/oz. Palladium fell 0.5% to $2,358.68 and platinum was up 0.2% at $1,207.

Market data — March 12 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
13 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as US bond yields rise again

Volatility returns to US treasuries after Biden signs the $1.9-trillion relief bill into law, weighing on stocks and emerging-market currencies
2 days ago

