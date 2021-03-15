MARKET WRAP: JSE slips ahead of the US Fed meeting
Load-shedding, which consumed almost 10% of 2020, continues to put pressure on businesses
15 March 2021 - 18:21
The JSE closed weaker on Monday, while its global counterparts were mixed as inflation concerns persist, pushing US Treasury yields higher. Locally, ongoing load-shedding by power utility Eskom is weighing on sentiment.
Investors are concerned that rising inflation expectations might prompt the US Fed to signal that it will start raising rates sooner than expected when it announces its latest economic projections at the end of the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now