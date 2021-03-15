Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips ahead of the US Fed meeting Load-shedding, which consumed almost 10% of 2020, continues to put pressure on businesses BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed weaker on Monday, while its global counterparts were mixed as inflation concerns persist, pushing US Treasury yields higher. Locally, ongoing load-shedding by power utility Eskom is weighing on sentiment.

Investors are concerned that rising inflation expectations might prompt the US Fed to signal that it will start raising rates sooner than expected when it announces its latest economic projections at the end of the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday...