MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as US bond yields rise again
Volatility returns to US treasuries after Biden signs the $1.9-trillion relief bill into law, weighing on stocks and emerging-market currencies
12 March 2021 - 18:16
The JSE closed a mixed week on a negative note, with its global peers also mixed as inflation concerns persisted, pushing US treasury yields higher after President Joe Biden promulgated his large Covid-19 stimulus package.
Tech giants Naspers and Prosus fell the most on Friday, with miners, industrials and resources the worst-performing indices on the day...
