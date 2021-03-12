Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as US bond yields rise again Volatility returns to US treasuries after Biden signs the $1.9-trillion relief bill into law, weighing on stocks and emerging-market currencies BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed a mixed week on a negative note, with its global peers also mixed as inflation concerns persisted, pushing US treasury yields higher after President Joe Biden promulgated his large Covid-19 stimulus package.

Tech giants Naspers and Prosus fell the most on Friday, with miners, industrials and resources the worst-performing indices on the day...