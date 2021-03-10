Market data — March 10 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
From ArcelorMittal SA and SAA to Hulamin and Daybreak Farms, where the state goes failure follows
A moratorium has been placed on Brand SA filling vacant posts and its chair has told MPs that it is crucial posts are filled
If politics is a numbers game, the DA needs to indulge in some creative accounting to declare itself a winner
Africa’s largest mobile operator warned shareholders not to expect an interim dividend in the current year
Former statistician-general warns that SA is in for a torrid few years
Documents with the fine print to guide manufacturers on implementing the programme are missing
Former Brazilian president blasts Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic and economy in first speech since his graft convictions were overturned
Lebohang Manyama’s goal against Maritzburg United earns Amakhosi a point in PSL match
Meghan Markle exclusive harks back to time when celebrity sit-downs were a staple for networks
