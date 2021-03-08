JSE takes its lead from weaker global markets
The local bourse loses ground on Monday, while oil rises to a one-year high after a series of drone and missile attacks in Saudi Arabia
08 March 2021 - 11:35
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, with global markets under pressure due to the threat of rising inflation. Meanwhile, oil rose to a one-year high after a series of drone and missile attacks in Saudi Arabia.
Brent crude oil price rose above $70 a barrel for the first time since January 2020, after an important Saudi oil site came under attack on Sunday. While such assaults rarely result in extensive damage, their frequency has created unease in the oil markets. The surprise decision from oil cartel Opec and its allies last week to keep output unchanged Crude oil had already boosted prices. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now