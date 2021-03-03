Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — S&P 500
03 March 2021 - 09:36
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose S&P 500 as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m choosing the S&P 500 value index ... it gives you exposure to the US market, but with a significantly reduced exposure to what I think may now be the overvalued US tech sector.”
Or listen to the full audio:
