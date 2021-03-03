Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — S&P 500

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

03 March 2021 - 09:36 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON
Picture: 123RF/PHONGPHAN SUPPHAKANKAMJON

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose S&P 500 as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m choosing the S&P 500 value index ... it gives you exposure to the US market, but with a significantly reduced exposure to what I think may now be the overvalued US tech sector.”

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

US keeps pressure on Nicolas Maduro as it persists with Venezuela sanctions

The president should show he is ready to negotiate seriously with the opposition, says a White House official
World
2 days ago

Asian stocks perk up after bond sell-off calms

Robust demand from mainland China investors for shares in Hong Kong financial hub
Markets
1 day ago

Will ESG investing decrease my returns?

MSCI World ESG Leaders Index performed in line with the MSCI World as at February 28 2020
Opinion
2 days ago

China’s top banking regulator warns of bubbles in property and foreign markets

Guo Shuqing says speculation in the local property market is ‘very dangerous’ and bubbles in US and European financial markets may soon burst
World
18 hours ago

Asian stocks rally as progress in US stimulus underpins optimism

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edges up and Japan’s Nikkei rallies
Markets
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE bursts above 68,000 points for ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces higher Asian markets on Wednesday as ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock pick — MTN
Markets
4.
Asian shares inch higher as traders adopt ...
Markets
5.
Gold loses ground amid pressure from US yields
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.