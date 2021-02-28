Market data — February 28 2021

The rand reached an intraday weakest level of R15.19/$ amid concerns over US inflation
Organisation has failed to conclude any global trade-liberalising deals since the collapse of the 2001 Doha round
Ramaphosa announces SA will now move back to the least restrictive level of the lockdown
The probe was commissioned by parliament to determine whether an inquiry should be held into the fitness of the public protector to hold office
Annual letter reveals Buffett's views on decline of fixed-income investors, Apple and 'big mistake' Precision Castparts
Treasury’s proposed changes to regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act is seen as an alternative to the policy of prescribed assets
Logicalis vice-president for global business development Mick McNeil joins Business Day Spotlight from Ireland to discuss tech trends
Legislation that provides $1,400 direct payments to taxpayers, among other Covid support, narrowly passes in House and heads to the Senate
Kaizer Chiefs misery continues with 4-0 defeat dealt by Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in Burkina Faso
The rebirth of a sought-after flower signals the dawn of a new era for an iconic Dior scent
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
