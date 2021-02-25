Markets

News Leader

WATCH: How the rand reacted to the budget

RMB’s Varushka Singh talks to Business Day TV about how the local currency reacted to the budget speech

25 February 2021 - 09:34 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Picture: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB currency analyst Varushka Singh about the rand’s reaction to the national budget presentation. ​

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

