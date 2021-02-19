Markets

JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Friday as US jobs numbers underwhelm

Poor economic data and corporate earnings reports weigh on US markets overnight, with commodities and the rand also under pressure

19 February 2021 - 07:04 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/BACHO 12345
Picture: 123RF/BACHO 12345

The JSE faces weaker Asian markets on Friday morning, with US markets weaker overnight following worrying corporate earnings and economic data.

US jobless claims spiked to 861,000 last week, much higher than expected, and above an upwardly revised 848,000 for the previous week. Retail giant Walmart also gave a downbeat forecast of operating conditions.

The Dow Jones index gave back 0.38% overnight, while in morning trade on Friday the Hang Seng was down 0.85% and Japan’s Nikkei 1.05%.

“Expectations of a broad global economic recover aided by vaccine rollouts and official support has buoyed the equity market, but recent data releases and earnings reports are suggesting this positive outlook is still facing some near-term bumps,” said National Australia Bank analyst Rodrigo Catril in a note.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had fallen 1.54% on Friday morning.

Gold was 0.45% weaker at $1,767.45/oz while platinum gave back 2.4% to $1,242.01. Brent crude was 0.95% weaker at $62.86 a barrel.

The rand was 0.28% weaker at R14.61/$, but has still firmed 3.55% over the past month.

Fashion group Truworths is set to provide an investor update for the half-year to end-December later, having released numbers late on Thursday afternoon. The group said on Thursday it has plans to open a new chain of stores to take on Mr Price and Jet, amid pressure on consumer and demand for lower-priced clothing.

The economic calendar is bare.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday as China’s markets return

All eyes will be on US jobless numbers and eurozone consumer confidence, due out later
Markets
1 day ago

Chinese shares start new lunar year on a high

Renewed optimism for increased global growth helped lift stocks, though other Asian markets were hit by profit-taking
Markets
1 day ago

Oil extends gains as Texas deep freeze slashes US production

At least a fifth of the country’s refining output has been shut by the unusually cold weather
Markets
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls amid growing global ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, but Naspers and Prosus ...
Markets
3.
Market data — February 17 2021
Markets
4.
Prescient backs ‘structurally undervalued’ rand ...
Markets
5.
Jerome Powell takes more relaxed position on ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil extends gains as Texas deep freeze slashes US production

Markets

Gold creeps back up as US treasury yields retreat

Markets

Chinese shares start new lunar year on a high

Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday as China’s markets return

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.