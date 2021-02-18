Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE falls amid growing global inflation fears Local bourse tracks global equity markets lower, extending retreat from record high, as investors fret about future inflation trajectory BL PREMIUM

The JSE fell for a second day and the rand was little changed amid growing concerns that rising bond yields could be a sign that unprecedented monetary stimulus in the wake of Covid-19 could spur inflation across the globe.

The all share index extended its retreat from a record-high, tracking major bourses lower, as US treasury yields climbed above 1.31%, raising speculation that rising borrowing costs could stifle a recovery in the world’s biggest economy. Equity markets around the world continued to trade lower after a report showed initial jobless claims in the US rose to 861,000 in the week ended February 13, an increase of 13,000 from the week prior...