Market Analysis
WATCH: What is driving the fifth commodity supercycle?
Nedbank CIB’s Arnold van Graan talks to Business Day TV about how commodities will fare in 2021
16 February 2021 - 09:30
Commodities have started the year on a good note, and recovered from the lows plumbed in 2020.
The rally has triggered speculation that a new commodity supercycle is under way.
Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Arnold van Graan from Nedbank CIB.
Or listen to the full audio:
