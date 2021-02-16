Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: What is driving the fifth commodity supercycle?

Nedbank CIB’s Arnold van Graan talks to Business Day TV about how commodities will fare in 2021

16 February 2021 - 09:30 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DIMA ZAHAR
Picture: 123RF/DIMA ZAHAR

Commodities have started the year on a good note, and recovered from the lows plumbed in 2020.

The rally has triggered speculation that a new commodity supercycle is under way.

Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Arnold van Graan from Nedbank CIB.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

