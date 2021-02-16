Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — MTN
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
16 February 2021 - 09:50
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose MTN as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going to go with MTN, I think taking my cue from the oil price, I think it’s well geared to the oil price and the oil price is going to get stronger from here. Of course, let’s not forget that they had a great update, the company is doing everything right.”
