WATCH: Stock pick — MTN

16 February 2021 - 09:50 Business Day TV
Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK
Picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose MTN as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going to go with MTN, I think taking my cue from the oil price, I think it’s well geared to the oil price and the oil price is going to get stronger from here. Of course, let’s not forget that they had a great update, the company is doing everything right.”

