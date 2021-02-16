JSE firms on optimism about global economic recovery
However, the rand had weakened to R14.4599/$ and R17.5492/€
16 February 2021 - 11:48
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, as optimism about a global economic recovery and vaccine rollouts boosted sentiment.
Progress in Covid-19 vaccine rollouts in many countries is raising hopes of further recovery in economic activities. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is pushing ahead with his plan to pump huge stimulus into the economy, further boosting market sentiment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now