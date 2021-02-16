Markets JSE firms on optimism about global economic recovery However, the rand had weakened to R14.4599/$ and R17.5492/€ BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, as optimism about a global economic recovery and vaccine rollouts boosted sentiment.

Progress in Covid-19 vaccine rollouts in many countries is raising hopes of further recovery in economic activities. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is pushing ahead with his plan to pump huge stimulus into the economy, further boosting market sentiment...