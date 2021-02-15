WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and China Satrix

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose China Satrix.

Kruger said: “It’s a tough one with markets being at a high but I think that I’ve liked a lot lately is British American Tobacco and yields about 8% in British pounds is attractive.”

Shapiro said: “I’m still going China and Asia, the problem is that I’m finding it difficult to get directly in. I chose the China Satrix fund before, I do it offshore is well.”