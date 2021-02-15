Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and China Satrix
Mia Kruger from Kruger International and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
15 February 2021 - 08:09
Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose China Satrix.
Kruger said: “It’s a tough one with markets being at a high but I think that I’ve liked a lot lately is British American Tobacco and yields about 8% in British pounds is attractive.”
Shapiro said: “I’m still going China and Asia, the problem is that I’m finding it difficult to get directly in. I chose the China Satrix fund before, I do it offshore is well.”
Or listen to the full audio:
