WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and China Satrix

Mia Kruger from Kruger International and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

15 February 2021 - 08:09 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE

Mia Kruger from Kruger International chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose China Satrix.

Kruger said: “It’s a tough one with markets being at a high but I think that I’ve liked a lot lately is British American Tobacco and yields about 8% in British pounds is attractive.”

Shapiro said: “I’m still going China and Asia, the problem is that I’m finding it difficult to get directly in. I chose the China Satrix fund before, I do it offshore is well.”

