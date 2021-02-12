Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye-Stillwater

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

12 February 2021 - 09:37 Business Day TV
Picture: SOWETAN

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Sibanye-Stillwater as her stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for Sibanye-Stillwater, this is the old Sibanye Gold, it is no longer just a gold company, it is a platinum, gold and other metals company. It is has mines in the US, SA and Latin America and they have done a lot of restructuring lately.”

Sibanye’s Neal Froneman flays government foot-dragging

We need to get a fat wake-up call: the priority needs to move to creating an investor-friendly environment, says Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman
Money & Investing
1 day ago

Investors will be keen to hear what the big miners have to say

Latest round of producers' annual and interim results will attract a lot of interest as investors eye growth and payout plans
Companies
2 days ago

Curious disparity between Sibanye and Amplats

Sibanye is valued by the market at R181bn, a fraction of the R418bn for Amplats
Companies
3 days ago

Covid-19-ravaged 2020 a dire year for mining and manufacturing

Mining production fell 10.7% and manufacturing  fell 11%, its worst level since 2009
Economy
17 hours ago

