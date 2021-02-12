Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sibanye-Stillwater
12 February 2021 - 09:37
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose Sibanye-Stillwater as her stock pick of the day.
“I’m going for Sibanye-Stillwater, this is the old Sibanye Gold, it is no longer just a gold company, it is a platinum, gold and other metals company. It is has mines in the US, SA and Latin America and they have done a lot of restructuring lately.”
