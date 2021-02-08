Markets

Market data — February 8 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

08 February 2021 - 22:28
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Bonds

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock picks — FirstRand and ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces firmer Asian markets as investors shrug ...
Markets
3.
JSE lifts as US makes headway on stimulus plan
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes the week just shy of ...
Markets
5.
Gold eases as Treasury yields and dollar firm
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.