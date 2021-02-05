JSE firmer on positive US economic data
Good earnings reports and better-than-expected jobless claims in the US give markets a much-needed boost
05 February 2021 - 11:05
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, along with its global peers as global markets cheered positive economic data.
“The mood remains upbeat. Solid earnings reports from banks in Europe and the US and better-than-expected jobless claims gave markets a much-needed boost,” said Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now