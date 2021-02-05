Markets JSE firmer on positive US economic data Good earnings reports and better-than-expected jobless claims in the US give markets a much-needed boost BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, along with its global peers as global markets cheered positive economic data.

“The mood remains upbeat. Solid earnings reports from banks in Europe and the US and better-than-expected jobless claims gave markets a much-needed boost,” said Axi market analyst Milan Cutkovic...