WATCH: Stock picks — Bidcorp and HSBC

Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Bidcorp as her stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose HSBC.

Marx said: “My stock pick is Bidcorp, it’s a big food services company which was spun out of Bidvest a few years ago. I think that with the normalisation of economic activity and a return to mobility, people going to bars, restaurants and hotels, Bidcorp could be a key beneficiary there.”

Körner said: “I’m going with HSBC, the BoE [Bank of England] warning of interest rates, you’d say, why are you running into this burning building but the reality is the banks have been battling with very low net interest margins for some time and our hypothesis is it’s still fundamentally a good business.”