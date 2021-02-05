Markets

WATCH: Are we in for a new investment era?

Futuregrowth CIO Andrew Canter talks to Business Day TV about bitcoin’s surge and Tesla’s skyrocketing valuations

05 February 2021 - 08:33 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PHONG PHAN
Recent market moves have had traditional investors scratching their heads as bitcoin surges, Tesla’s valuation skyrockets and retail investors drive asset prices. Does this indicate a new investment era with new rules?

Business Day TV spoke to Futuregrowth CIO Andrew Canter to find out.

