WATCH: Are we in for a new investment era?
Futuregrowth CIO Andrew Canter talks to Business Day TV about bitcoin’s surge and Tesla’s skyrocketing valuations
05 February 2021 - 08:33
Recent market moves have had traditional investors scratching their heads as bitcoin surges, Tesla’s valuation skyrockets and retail investors drive asset prices. Does this indicate a new investment era with new rules?
Business Day TV spoke to Futuregrowth CIO Andrew Canter to find out.
