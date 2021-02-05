Markets

Gold edges higher but set for weekly drop

Spot gold rises while metal is set for its biggest weekly decline since the week ended November 27

05 February 2021 - 08:08 Sumita Layek
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

Bengaluru — Gold inched up on Friday, recovering from a more than two-month low hit in the previous session, but the precious metal was set for its biggest weekly drop since end-November pressured by a firmer dollar.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,794.11/oz at 2.47am GMT. Prices fell more than 2% to their lowest level since December 1 on Thursday. For the week, gold was down 2.8%, on track for its biggest weekly decline since the week ended November 27. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,794.70/oz.

“There is some technical rebound as investors think last night’s drop was overdone, but still overall trend in gold remains bearish biased on rising dollar and Treasury yields,” said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.

The dollar was set for its best week in three months, while longer-term US Treasury yields rose.

“The economic outlook is definitely brighter with vaccines bringing down the daily Covid-19 infections, and the macro data is improving, undermining the demand for precious metals as a store of value” Yang said.

However, the passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion Covid-19 aid will underpin gold. “Gold is about to endure some serious short-term pain,” Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at Oanda said, adding, gold’s role as an inflation hedge will return as the economic recovery starts accelerating by late second quarter.

Spot silver shed 0.1% to $26.27, and was set to end the week lower at 2.6%, hurt by the recent volatility in the market, which also took prices to a near eight-year peak of $30.03 briefly on Monday.

“Silver’s fate will be similar to gold and I expect it to retest $22 over the next two weeks, though it will find some support through Biden’s solar push,” Halley said.

Platinum lost 0.1% at $1,095.93/oz and palladium gained 0.6% to $2,296.23/oz.

Reuters

WATCH: Will gold keep shining?

World Gold Council chief market strategist John Reade talks to Business Day TV about the future of the metal
Markets
23 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa offers SA’s mining industry little succour

In a strangely bland keynote speech at the Mining Indaba, he ignored an impassioned plea for urgent economic action from the industry
National
2 days ago

DRDGold flags bumper first half as it cashes in on high prices

The tailing retreatment specialist expects to more than double profits in 2021 period
Companies
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Sasol
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Sasol, Distell and Super Group lead ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens on stronger US economic ...
Markets
4.
Market data — February 4 2021
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Lockheed Martin
Markets

Related Articles

Stronger dollar takes the shine off gold and silver

Markets

Silver bounces back, but rally seems to be petering out

Markets

Orion Minerals takes bold steps where others falter

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.