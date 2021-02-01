Markets

Oil inches up as slow coronavirus vaccine rollouts dampen sentiment

Brent crude futures and US West Texas Intermediate rise after gaining nearly 8% in January

01 February 2021 - 08:18 Aaron Sheldrick
Tokyo — Oil prices edged higher on Monday after a weak start, holding on to the past three months of gains, though patchy coronavirus vaccine rollouts, new infections and the discovery of new variants are keeping a lid on prices.

Brent crude futures were up 10c at $55.14 a barrel by 4.33am, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 1c to $52.21. Both benchmarks gained nearly 8% in January.

Oil prices have been boosted by vaccination programmes getting under way in hard-hit countries and output cuts by major producers such as Saudi Arabia. But euphoria over a possible end to the pandemic has been undermined by the slow pace of vaccinations and the rise of new variants of the coronavirus.

Still, with more vaccines proving successful in trials and infections falling in some areas, demand for oil and fuels is likely to pick up as more of the world’s population is inoculated against Covid-19.

“Demand will recover across the board, led by Asia-Pacific and North America,” Fitch Solutions said in a research note.

“Europe and Latin America will lag, largely a reflection of softer economic recovery in key markets in these regions,” it said.

Oil prices are expected to remain around current levels for most of this year before a recovery gains ground towards year-end, a Reuters poll showed late on Friday.

US oil and gas drillers are gearing up for a pickup in demand and as higher prices make new wells profitable again, adding rigs for a sixth consecutive month in January.

US output is rising and was above 11-million barrels per day in November for the first time since April, the Energy Information Administration says.

Reuters

