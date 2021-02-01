Market data — February 1 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Business is committed to helping the government roll out the jabs to enable SA to beat Covid-19
President also eases a number of other restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic in SA in December
Oversight allegedly failed as state capture took root in SA
The stock rallies after a post on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum calls biotech firm 'the most undervalued stock in the market'
But exporters push shipments up by almost 40% from a year ago
Vinpro wants the ban to be lifted with immediate effect by the court in its hearing on February 5
Germany will send medical staff and equipment and Austria offers to take intensive-care patients
Truter praises newly promoted squad's suberb character
Start the year off on the right page by adding these must-read books to your list
Bonds
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.