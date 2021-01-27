Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker ahead of US Fed’s decision The all share fell for a second day, with Naspers down due to a weaker close by Tencent in Hong Kong BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday as investors digested hurdles to US President Joe Biden’s stimulus proposal. Focus is on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement later in the day.

The JSE all share fell for a second day, dragged lower by miners, Naspers and Prosus. The tech-heavy stocks followed a weaker close by e-commerce and gaming group Tencent in Hong Kong, which closed lower for the second day in a row after a huge rally on Tuesday. ..