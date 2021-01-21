Market data — January 21 2021

Prices are on track for their first back-to-back weekly decline since early October
The pandemic will spur innovation and new solutions to our problems
Pilot and four health-care workers died when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
Magashule says top ANC officials are due to discuss a more practical approach towards rebooting the economy
Disposal is part of the company's strategy to transform itself by selling its logistics business and scaling down fleet operations
The announcement comes as SA reels from a new wave of Covid-19 infections and harder lockdown restrictions
Incidents at two refineries have caused them to close their doors and the jury is out on whether it is worth reopening them
Somalia says reports of its fighters going missing were fabricated for political reasons as it is holding presidential elections in February
Young Bulls advised to keep calm and enjoy themselves in clash with the Lions
We might not have much to be excited about yet in 2021, but there are certainly some exciting cars heading our way this year
