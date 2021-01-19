Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — NextEra Energy
19 January 2021 - 09:04
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose NextEra Energy as his stock pick of the day.
“We like the theme of green energy and clean energy so if you go overseas, we like a company called NextEra Energy. It’s a utility which supplies electricity via wind, solar and gas, and it also has an energy business separate to that. It gives you a dividend in a difficult time with low interest rates.”
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
