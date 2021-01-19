Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — NextEra Energy

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

19 January 2021 - 09:04 Business Day TV
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose NextEra Energy as his stock pick of the day.

“We like the theme of green energy and clean energy so if you go overseas, we like a company called NextEra Energy. It’s a utility which supplies electricity via wind, solar and gas, and it also has an energy business separate to that. It gives you a dividend in a difficult time with low interest rates.”

