Markets JSE lifts as eyes turn to incoming US administration Investors will be watching Joe Biden's inauguration speech on Wednesday for details on the country's $1.9-trillion stimulus package proposal

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, with investors remaining hopeful that the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden will accelerate measures to support the US through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Investors will be watching Biden’s inauguration speech on Wednesday for details on the country’s $1.9-trillion stimulus package proposal to jump-start the virus-stricken economy...