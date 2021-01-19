JSE lifts as eyes turn to incoming US administration
Investors will be watching Joe Biden’s inauguration speech on Wednesday for details on the country’s $1.9-trillion stimulus package proposal
19 January 2021 - 11:19
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, with investors remaining hopeful that the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden will accelerate measures to support the US through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Investors will be watching Biden’s inauguration speech on Wednesday for details on the country’s $1.9-trillion stimulus package proposal to jump-start the virus-stricken economy...
