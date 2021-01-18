Market data — January 18 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Social partners involved in SA’s social dialogue have not been diverse enough, and so decisions often do not have broad societal buy-in
Scientists remain concerned about the capacity of the new variant to render Covid-19 vaccines less effective
The leader of the opposition party says it is not impossible to get back into government in Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay and Johannesburg
Virgin Orbit launches rocket containing satellites from Boeing 747 aeroplane
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Niels Verspui, country manager of RoomRaccoon
Incidents at two refineries have caused them to close their doors and the jury is out on whether it is worth reopening them
Hundreds of youths protest over chronic joblessness and poor state services
Organiser say the race is scheduled for May 23, after speculation it could be scrapped again
Knapp, who replaces Martina Biene, spearheaded a successful turnaround strategy in India
