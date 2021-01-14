Market data — January 14 2021

Shares in Pick n Pay fell after the group announced its CEO Richard Brasher is stepping down and will be replaced in April
The continent's enormous potential is being strangled by narcissistic leaders who cling on to power
The government has been under fire for failing to procure sufficient vaccines as a matter or urgency
All eyes are on Ramaphosa after Corruption Watch threatened to file an urgent court application to force him to implement the act
The local exchange is not conducive to conditions needed by tech companies
It’s up to government to tap into rates lower than the open market, says Kristalina Georgieva
Director-general Lionel October says there are provisions in place in EU trade deal that allow for SA's alcohol sales restrictions
Government will impose a nationwide 6pm curfew for at least 15 days starting on Saturday to stem the spread of coronavirus
Players urged to show restraint and adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols
Popular race meeting at Zwartkops is postponed due to Covid-19
